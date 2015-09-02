VG-10 1884-CC Coronet gold realizes $3,525 at 2015 ANA

With more than $60 million realized, the sheer volume of Heritage and Stack’s Bowers Galleries official 2015 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money auctions allowed collectors to choose from a wide range of material. Coins from the Carson City Mint were well represented, so much so that one can explore fine nuances within a market, such as Carson City Mint coins in the Very Good 10 grade. Better than the standard Very Good 8, but not quite Fine, these coins are often priced in the marketplace with a slight-to-modest premium over a typical Very Good 8 coin.

Here is one of three we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis:

The Coin

1884-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Very Good 10

The Price

$3,525

The Story

Carson City Mint Coronet gold double eagles are popular — and pricey — in any grade, so much so that this 1884-CC double eagle graded PCGS Very Good 10 sold for $3,525.

These are very rarely found this heavily circulated without any major problems, and Professional Coin Grading Service has graded just one example Very Good, another one in Fine, with the population growing starting at the Very Fine 25 grade level.

Perhaps it was the novelty of an attractive problem-free example with this much circulation that drove the price to a level that likely exceeded pre-sale expectations. After all, a different example graded PCGS Extremely Fine 45 sold for less in a July 2015 Heritage sale, bringing $3,407.50.

If coins could talk, this one would probably have a great story to share about its time in the wild, wild West.

