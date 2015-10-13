1818/7 Capped Bust half Dollar is 'affordable': Market Analysis

The 7 clearly shows under the second 8 on this 1818/7 Capped Bust half dollar.

At $14,687.50, this 1818/7 Capped Bust half dollar grading MS-64 was the least-expensive coin sold at the Sept. 30 Pogue Collection auction. A close-up of the overdate is shown.

The second of five planned auctions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s of the D. Brent Pogue Collection of Masterpieces of United States Coinage realized $26,120,838 on Sept. 30 in New York City. Four coins topped the $1 million marker. When combined with the first sale on May 19, the total for the first two Pogue sales now exceeds $50 million. (A Rarities Auction held after Pogue II on Oct. 1 realized nearly $3 million.)

At Pogue II, the first 40 of the 105 lots offered were Capped Bust half dollars. Here is one that was a standout.

The Coin

1818/7 Capped Bust half Dollar, MS-64

The Price

$14,687.50

The Story

Again, when it comes to the D. Brent Pogue Collection, the term “affordable” is relative. At $14,687.50, this 1818/7 Capped Bust half dollar, Overton 103a, graded MS-64, by PCGS was the least expensive coin among the 105 offered at the Pogue II auction. While that’s certainly expensive, consider that second Pogue auction carried a per-coin average price realized of nearly $250,000!

The coin exceeded its estimate of $5,000 to $10,000, which was a reasonable estimate considering that the coin last traded publicly at Heritage’s April 2009 sale of the Joseph C. Thomas Collection where — then-graded MS-63 by PCGS and carrying an incorrect Small 8 attribution — it sold for $5,750.

