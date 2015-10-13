1818/7 Capped Bust half Dollar is 'affordable': Market Analysis
- Published: Oct 13, 2015, 3 AM
The second of five planned auctions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s of the D. Brent Pogue Collection of Masterpieces of United States Coinage realized $26,120,838 on Sept. 30 in New York City. Four coins topped the $1 million marker. When combined with the first sale on May 19, the total for the first two Pogue sales now exceeds $50 million. (A Rarities Auction held after Pogue II on Oct. 1 realized nearly $3 million.)
At Pogue II, the first 40 of the 105 lots offered were Capped Bust half dollars. Here is one that was a standout.
The Coin
1818/7 Capped Bust half Dollar, MS-64
The Price
$14,687.50
The Story
Again, when it comes to the D. Brent Pogue Collection, the term “affordable” is relative. At $14,687.50, this 1818/7 Capped Bust half dollar, Overton 103a, graded MS-64, by PCGS was the least expensive coin among the 105 offered at the Pogue II auction. While that’s certainly expensive, consider that second Pogue auction carried a per-coin average price realized of nearly $250,000!
The coin exceeded its estimate of $5,000 to $10,000, which was a reasonable estimate considering that the coin last traded publicly at Heritage’s April 2009 sale of the Joseph C. Thomas Collection where — then-graded MS-63 by PCGS and carrying an incorrect Small 8 attribution — it sold for $5,750.
Keep reading this Market Analysis:
Great-looking Pogue Collection 1822 Capped Bust half dollar brings $88,125
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction