30 Morgans in 30 days from the PCGS

The Professional Coin Grading Service is offering 30 contestants a chance to each win a Mint State Morgan dollar. Over the next 30 days, dealers, collectors and enthusiasts alike can enter online for a chance to win the coveted coin, free of charge.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Professional Coin Grading Service, the company is sharing the wealth.

PCGS is giving 30 people, collectors and other online visitors, a chance to each win a Morgan silver dollar.

Entry is simple, and can be completed at www.pcgs.com/30/morgans. The contest started Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. Pacific/Noon EST, with plans to remain open until March 3, at 4 p.m. Pacific.

After the 30-day entry period, 30 winners will be picked at random. Those lucky contestants will be given a Mint State U.S. Morgan dollar graded and encapsulated under the PCGS Secure Service.

“PCGS experts have examined, authenticated and graded over 19 million Mint State Morgan dollars since the company’s launch. Now we’ll give away 30 of those historic coins to celebrate our 30th anniversary,” said PCGS Co-Founder David Hall, president of PCGS’s parent company, Collectors Universe Inc.

L&C coins is providing the Morgan dollars; the coins are labeled with a special designation as being one of the 30 included in the contest.

PCGS has become a staple in global coin grading, with experts certifying over 31 million coins, that have resulted in a market value just under $30 billion.