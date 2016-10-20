A closer look at both sides of the sole Uncirculated 1860-S Seated Liberty quarter dollar, graded MS-61, CAC, that sold for $45,825.

The sole Uncirculated 1860-S Seated Liberty quarter dollar, graded MS-61, CAC, sold for $45,825 its fourth trip to the auction block in three years.

Heritage’s Oct. 3 to 5 U.S. coins auction in Dallas realized just over $8.5 million, with the top lot being a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar graded Very Fine 25 by Professional Coin Grading Service that found a new home at $146,875.

Multiple quarter dollars were included among the top lots, representing a broad diversity of types and illustrating the depth of the current market to be able to absorb so many coins offered at auction over the course of the last year.

Here is one of three notable quarters we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis.

The Lot:

1860-S Seated Liberty quarter dollar, MS-61, CAC

The Price:

$45,825

The Story:

The 1860-S Seated Liberty quarter dollar comes from a low mintage of 56,000 pieces, although the actual survival numbers of coins that remain available for collectors today is much lower.

There was substantial demand for these quarters in circulation, so few high-grade examples survive today, and as Heritage points out, no Mint State examples are known for some San Francisco Mint issues of this era. These also came before the popularization of Mint mark collecting among U.S. collectors, so few examples were saved by contemporary numismatists.

Heritage’s auction included the only 1860-S Seated Liberty quarter dollar certified in Mint State, graded PCGS MS-61 and with a CAC sticker. It’s been presented at auction three times in the past three years, realizing $55,812.50 at Heritage’s October 2014 Gardner sale, then being offered at Heritage’s 2015 and 2016 Central States Numismatic Society auctions, where it failed to sell both times. This time around it sold for $45,825.