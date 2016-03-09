Quiz: How much do you know about classic U.S. coins?

How well do you know your classic U.S. coins? Take our quick, fun quiz and find out.

1. Test your classic coin knowledge

Think you know your stuff when it comes to numismatics? (If you're a loyal Coin World reader, then you should.)

Why not put yourself to the test?

We went public with our new 10-question "Know Your U.S. Coins" quiz on Twitter earlier today, and already a number of readers have given it a shot. One even reported a perfect score.

Take the quick, fun quiz now. If we get a solid response, maybe we'll put together a few more.

2. Several new Whitman books are on the way

Six new Whitman Publishing books will be released at the Whitman Baltimore Expo that takes place March 31 to April 3.

Books topics range from the Philadelphia Mint in 1894 to bullion collecting.

Learn more about the new releases.

3. What happened on this date in numismatic history?

On March 9, 1862, during the Civil War's Battle of Hampton Roads, the first battle between two ironclad warships concluded after more than a day of fighting.

Tokens were issued to commemorate the event.

