Quiz: How much do you know about classic U.S. coins?
- Published: Mar 9, 2016, 7 AM
1. Test your classic coin knowledge
Think you know your stuff when it comes to numismatics? (If you're a loyal Coin World reader, then you should.)
Why not put yourself to the test?
We went public with our new 10-question "Know Your U.S. Coins" quiz on Twitter earlier today, and already a number of readers have given it a shot. One even reported a perfect score.
Take the quick, fun quiz now. If we get a solid response, maybe we'll put together a few more.
2. Several new Whitman books are on the way
Six new Whitman Publishing books will be released at the Whitman Baltimore Expo that takes place March 31 to April 3.
Books topics range from the Philadelphia Mint in 1894 to bullion collecting.
Learn more about the new releases.
3. What happened on this date in numismatic history?
On March 9, 1862, during the Civil War's Battle of Hampton Roads, the first battle between two ironclad warships concluded after more than a day of fighting.
Tokens were issued to commemorate the event.
4. Connect with Coin World:
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Wednesday at 3:54 p.m. ET:
- Gold: $1,250.20
- Silver: $15.245
6. Hot topics
Check out three interesting stories from the last couple of days:
- Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to review 2017 Boys Town commem designs
- Tale of two Holey dollars sold at auction in February
- Switzerland issues coin for Alps mountain tunnel opening
7. Something Social
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction