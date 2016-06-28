Theodore Roosevelt quarter launch August 25
- Published: Jun 28, 2016, 9 AM
The official launch ceremony for the 2016 Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollar will be held at 10 a.m. Mountain Time Aug. 25 at the park's Painted Canyon Visitor Center, I-94, Exit 32, in Medora, N.D.
Representing the U.S. Mint at the ceremony will be Rhett Jeppson, principal deputy director and Mint director nominee.
Following the ceremony, collectors will be able to exchange cash for 40-coin $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter dollars struck at the Denver Mint.
The quarter exchange is sponsored by First State Bank from Golva, N.D.
The quarter's reverse design depicts a young Theodore Roosevelt on horseback surveying the terrain near the Little Missouri River. The design was rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.
A coin forum during which collectors and Mint officials exchange information on U.S. coin programs will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time Aug. 24 at the Old Town Hall Theater on Broadway in Medora.
Community Comments
