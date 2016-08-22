When coins and bags of newest quarter go on sale

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2016 Theodore Roosevelt National park quarter dollars will be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon ET Aug. 29.

The coins featuring the North Dakota park are struck on presses on the production floors of the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

Coins struck at the Denver and Philadelphia facilities are from production that is also distributed into circulation through the Federal Reserve.

The quarter is being launched into circulation on Aug. 25.

The circulation-quality San Francisco Mint strikes in rolls and bags are packaged strictly as numismatic products.

The quarter dollars are offered in 100-coin canvas bags, each designating its contents as from one of the three Mints, for $34.95 per bag.

A 40-coin roll from the San Francisco Mint is offered for $18.95; a two-roll set containing one 40-coin roll each from the Denver and Philadelphia facilities is priced at for $32.95; and a three-roll set containing one 40-coin roll from each of the three Mints is offered for $46.95 per set.