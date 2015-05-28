Silver Institute to host Silver Industrial Conference in DC

The following news release was issued May 28 by The Silver Institute:

(Washington, D.C. – May 28, 2015) The Silver Institute is pleased to announce the Silver Industrial Conference to be held in Washington, D.C. on October 28-29.

Industrial uses of silver accounted for 56 percent of silver demand in 2014. The Conference will examine the metal’s many roles in the industrial world, including an analysis of market trends affecting industrial silver demand as well as discussions on the discovery of new silver-based applications and the progression of existing technologies that rely on silver.

Participants at the Conference will include executives and experts from across the silver supply, fabrication, and end-use sectors. Attendees will include personnel from industrial fabricators, miners, refiners, bullion bankers, technology companies, and government agencies.

The Silver Industrial Conference will be held at the University Club, in downtown Washington, D.C. The preliminary schedule includes an opening reception on the evening of October 28. The conference program on October 29 will include a variety of presentations and a concluding panel discussion featuring industry experts. The Conference will provide a unique venue to exchange viewpoints and experiences with other industry participants during the program and the accompanying networking opportunities.

Conference registration, as well as speakers, panelists, and additional information, will be announced shortly.

The Silver Institute is a nonprofit international industry association headquartered in Washington, D.C. Established in 1971, the Institute’s members include leading silver producers, prominent silver refiners, manufacturers and dealers.