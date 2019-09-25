The Numismatist to be offered at hundreds of Barnes & Noble bookstores

The American Numismatic Association's monthly journal, The Numismatist, is coming to the shelves of Barnes and Noble bookstores Oct. 1.

Starting Oct. 1, the American Numismatic Association’s monthly journal, The Numismatist, will be offered in the hobbies section at select Barnes & Noble book stores nationwide.

The publication’s editor-in-chief, Barbara Gregory, said the decision to offer the numismatic periodical through retail outlets was “to broaden our audience and increase awareness of the numismatic hobby.”

The ANA has agreed to test market The Numismatist, now in its 132nd year, at 628 Barnes & Noble locations, with representation in all 50 states, on the special promotional “end cap” displays.

The test period will run for six months, after which a determination will be made as how to further proceed.

The ANA will provide the bookstore chain with 5,000 print copies of the first issue to sell at a cover price of $5.95 each.

The number of copies and store locations will be adjusted as sales dictate, according to ANA officials.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter