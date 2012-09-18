The month of October: Congress nixes circulating notes

Numismatic events during the month of October include:

Week of Oct. 1 to 6

Oct. 1, 1866, A. Louden Snowden’s tenure as chief coiner at Philadelphia Mint begins.

Oct. 2, 1884, Ed Frossard sells his personal collection of coins and medals.

Oct. 3, 1918, Lincoln cent designer Victor David Brenner thanks Mint Engraver George Morgan for “your putting back my initials on the one cent piece,” and requests the Mint “not call the attention of collectors to it.”

Oct. 4, 1659, warrant issued for arrest of Cecil Lord Baltimore for “conying” (making and issuing counterfeit money).

Oct. 5, 1815, Bank of Pittsburgh issues small notes of 6¼ and 12½ cents.

Week of Oct. 7 to 13

Oct. 7, 1891, American Numismatic Association founded with William G. Jerrems as first president.

Oct. 8, 1942, War Production Board orders nation’s gold mines closed.

Oct. 11, 1985, importation of South African Krugerrand gold bullion coin banned.

Oct. 13, 1982, Bureau of Engraving and Printing unveils its first mechanical equipment to inspect paper currency.

Week of Oct. 14 to 20

Oct. 14, 1803, U.S. Mint purchases 15 tons of copper planchets from Matthew Boulton.

Oct. 15, 1794, Chief Coiner Henry Voigt delivers first half dollars and silver dollars to Mint cashier.

Oct. 17, 1837, U.S. House of Representatives rejects proposal to circulate non-interest-bearing Treasury notes, voting 137-81.

Oct. 18, 1862, gold value of U.S. demand notes reaches high point of 99.1 cents on dollar.

Oct. 19, 1872, world’s largest gold nugget (215 kilograms) found in New South Wales.

Oct. 20, 1857, Anthony Paquet appointed assistant U.S. Mint engraver.

Week of Oct. 21 to 27

Oct. 21, 1814, Congress authorizes gold medal for Capt. Lewis Warrington.

Oct. 22, 1936, formal opening of Charlotte Mint Museum of Art (the reconstructed Charlotte Mint at a new site).

Oct. 23, 1860, James MacDonough patents counterfeit deterrent geometric, cycloidal and rosette engraving.

Oct. 24, 1928, Thomas Alva Edison receives congressional gold medal on 50th anniversary of creation of the light bulb.

Oct. 25, 1908, sculptor Bela Lyon Pratt decries U.S. Mint engraver’s manipulation of his $5 gold half eagle designs.

Oct. 27, 1931, Laura Gardin Fraser wins (second) design competition for Washington quarter dollar.

Week of Oct. 28 to 31

Oct. 28, 1994, U.S. Mint publishes 1995/1996 Olympic coin photographs for copyright purposes.

Oct. 29, 1986, first American Eagle silver bullion coin struck at San Francisco Assay Office.

Oct. 31, 1948, American Vecturist Association formed in New York City.

Fred Reed has been a collector and writer for many years. If you have additions or comments, you can reach him at www.fredwritesright.com or P.O. Box 118162, Carrollton, TX 75011-8162 and include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.