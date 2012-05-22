The month of June: Gilroy Roberts joins U.S. Mint

Events during June include:

Week of June 1 to 2

June 1, 1787, “The Company for Coining [Connecticut] Coppers” reorganized as James Jarvis & Co.

June 2, 1922, fired Bureau of Engraving and Printing Chief Engraver G.F.C. Smillie joins American Bank Note Co.

Week of June 3 to 9

June 3, 1936, Gilroy Roberts begins as assistant engraver at U.S. Mint.

June 4, 1878, Western Pennsylvania Numismatic Society formed.

June 5, 1805, Massachusetts authorizes bank notes in denominations less than $5.

June 6, 1944, D-Day commemorated with special privy mark “6-6-44” on silver 2004 Canadian Maple Leaf coins.

June 7, 1837, Republic of Texas authorizes Consolidated Fund notes, $100 to $10,000.

June 8, 1864, Congress sets penalty for counterfeiting U.S. coins at $3,000 and/or five years in prison.

June 9, 1894, two 1894-S Barber dimes sent to Philadelphia Mint for special assay.

Week of June 10 to 16

June 10, 1866, coinage of copper-nickel 3-cent coins begins.

June 11, 1866, first Shield 5-cent coins struck for circulation.

June 14, 1932, Panama’s outstanding numismatist Joaquin Gil del Real born.

June 15, 1800, Treasury officials occupy U.S. Treasury Department building in Washington, D.C.

June 16, 1812, New York state charters City Bank of New York.

Week of June 17 to 23

June 17, 1837, Cleveland Plain Dealer publishes editorial titled “The Fallacy of Paper Money.”

June 18, 1909, congressional gold medals presented to Wright brothers.

June 20, 1874, Congress authorizes a three-member board to take control of the assets of the Freedman’s Savings and Trust Co.

June 21, 1932, effective date of 2-cent tax on each check, draft or pay order.

June 22, 1775, Continental Congress authorizes first issue of Continental Currency totaling $2 million.

June 23, 1998, America’s Money, America’s Story by Richard Doty copyrighted.

Week of June 24 to 30

June 24, 1915, Pacific Coast Numismatic Society formed.

June 24, 1967, Congress restores Mint marks to coinage.

June 26, 1988, opening of Aubrey and Adeline Bebee $2 million paper money exhibit at American Numismatic Association headquarters.

June 27, 1793, coinage of large cents resumes at Philadelphia Mint after two-and-a-half-month suspension due to lack of planchets.

June 28, 1968, U.S. suspends redemption of silver certificates in silver.

June 29, 1988, Treasury Department requests extension for dollar coin feasibility study.

