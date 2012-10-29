The Cardinal Collection Offers Consignment Opportunities

There is a lot of excitement afoot at Stack’s Bowers Galleries. As you read these words, our experts are having one of the most enjoyable experiences ever — researching and cataloging the Cardinal Collection for showcasing in our January Americana Sale in New York City.

For starters, there is the superb Specimen-66 1794 silver dollar, the finest known by a large margin. With beautiful toning and prooflike surfaces, a study of its characteristics suggests that this may have been the first federal dollar ever struck. This would explain its extraordinary preservation. Equally as impressive is the 1793 Wreath cent. Not only is it a rarity, but also the only early U.S. coin of any type or denomination certified by PCGS as MS-69.

The Cardinal Collection includes other high-grade large cents with such designations as “Choice” and “Gem” being the rule, not the exception. A Superb Gem 1792 silver half disme, MS-68, is the finest certified example of America’s first circulating silver coin. Only about 1,500 examples were struck in the summer of 1792 from a supply of silver arranged by President George Washington, who later mentioned the coins in his annual message to Congress.

“The Cardinal Collection translates into a unique opportunity for any collector, dealer, or institution wanting to catch what will surely be a high point in numismatics,” noted Chris Napolitano, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “Our consignment directors are handling hundreds of inquiries at this moment. The good news is that as I write these words you can participate as we still have limited space available.”

The Americana Sale will be held January 21–25, 2013, in our New York auction gallery at 110 West 57th Street. Our Rarities Night festivities will take place right next door in the penthouse of Le Parker Méridien Hotel. “The art and financial capital of the world will become the coin capital of the world during this event,” Napolitano added.



If you would like to include your choice coins, tokens, or medals in this dynamic sale, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries today. The auction is filling quickly and our deadline is drawing near. Our list of auction accomplishments is unmatched by any other firm in American auction history. This includes our sale of the three most valuable collections ever sold — topped by the John J. Ford, Jr. and Eliasberg collections at close to $60 million each — the record for the most valuable United States silver coin ever sold at auction, and the most valuable gold coin ever sold at auction.

“Let our success be your success,” Napolitano concluded. “This could well be the most profitable decision you have ever made.”