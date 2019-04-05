The offered representative presents smooth wear, with weakly struck central devices typical for the issue, along with handsome orange-gold coloration.

A textbook 1875-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle, graded PCGS Very Fine 30 with a green CAC sticker that confirms its eye appeal sold for $5,040 in a recent Heritage sale in Dallas.

It is tough to imagine a nicer lightly circulated gold coin than this 1875-CC Coronet $5 half eagle graded PCGS Very Fine 30. It carries a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker recognizing its quality, which is consistent for the expectations for the grade, with wear evident over the entire surface and intricate design details starting to flatten.

The offered representative presents smooth wear, with weakly struck central devices typical for the issue, along with handsome orange-gold coloration. It sold for $5,040 in Heritage Auctions’ March 14 to 16 Dallas Signature Auction.

For comparison, a much more typically marked and bright example graded PCGS VF-30 brought $3,600 at Heritage’s recent Long Beach Expo auction, while Extremely Fine examples are infrequently offered, with the last one selling for $8,500 in a December 2013 online auction.

The always popular Carson City Mint issue saw a mintage of 11,828 coins. Heritage’s description added that, “A few Very Fine to Extremely Fine 1875-CC coins magically appeared in the mid-1990s to lessen the rarity of this challenging Carson City half eagle, yet it remains popular in all grades and nearly unknown in full Mint State condition.”

