Texas numismatic author gets honorable mention

Author and numismatist Jason Alan Elwell displays his honorable mention book at the International Latino Book Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

El Paso numismatist (and author) Jason Alan Elwell received an honorable mention in the “Best Reference Book” category for his Numismatics of the Borderland: The El Paso / Juarez & Las Cruces Region, 1st Edition, during the International Latino Book Awards.

The 2024 ILBA award ceremony was held Oct. 19, 2024, at Los Angeles City College, in East Hollywood.

This book springs from Elwell’s feeling that numismatic literature was missing the connectivity that makes borderland numismatics so interesting.

The El Paso region, for example, borders three states (Texas, New Mexico, and Chihuahua) and two countries (United States and Mexico). It can be a challenge to research an item from this area. Most numismatic references tend to split materials from this region into standard cataloging categories.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

By thinking outside the box and cataloging borderland numismatics, such as medals, tokens, wooden nickels and casino chips, alongside maps, historical photos and documents, all within one book, it is hoped that the reader will have a better understanding and appreciation for borderland culture and the numismatic items that have accompanied it over time.

Numismatics of the Borderland: The El Paso / Juarez & Las Cruces Region, 1st Edition, is a comprehensive catalog of borderland numismatics covering medals, tokens, casino chips, coins, scrip, and more.

The book is packed with specifications, descriptions, and over 950 images within its 218-page hardback format. The book was locally written and self-published.

To acquire the book, send a check for $74.95 (free Priority shipping in the U.S.) payable to: Almost AU Coins, 3262 Mansour Farah St., El Paso, TX 79938. International shipping costs vary.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.