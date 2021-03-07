Texas club's 2021 show medal honors Geronimo

Legendary Apache leader and medicine man Geronimo is featured on the Texas Numismatic Association medal for 2021.

Release of details of the 2021 Texas Numismatic Association medal reveal this year’s edition features the Apache Geronimo.

Geronimo is remembered as a fierce leader who fought tirelessly against of the encroachment of the U.S. government into Apache lands and for his people’s rights to their traditional lands. His entire family was killed in 1851 and he fiercely sought revenge, continuing a path of vengeance against the Mexican government. He surrendered to U.S. forces in 1886, but escaped and remained at large for five months. After being confined to a reservation, he died in 1909.

The obverse of the 2021 medal features Geronimo’s image, flanked by symbolic mountains. The reverse offers the official seal of the TNA. Single bronze medals are priced at $6.50 postpaid; medal sets (one bronze medal and one 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal) are offered for $45 each, plus $4 postage and handling. An additional $2.50 per medal is needed for insured mail.

Checks or money orders can be made payable to the TNA, sent to Frank Galindo, TNA Medals Officer, P.O. Box 12217, San Antonio, TX 78212-0217. Questions may be emailed to karfra1@metzero.net.

The TNA convention is set for June 4 to 6 at the Arlington Convention Center in Arlington.

