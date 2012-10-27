Texas club offers anniversary medals

For $10 postpaid, collectors may obtain examples of the enameled bronze medals the Gateway Coin Club in San Antonio, Texas, had struck to commemorate the club’s 50th anniversary in 2012.

The Gateway Coin Club in San Antonio, Texas, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2012 with the issuance of an enameled, 1.5-inch diameter bronze medal.

The club is offering its remaining inventory of medals to collectors at $10 each postpaid. Medals may be ordered by sending a check or money order made payable to Gateway Coin Club Inc. and mailing it to Gateway Coin Club Inc., P.O. Box 12964, San Antonio, TX 78212-0964.

Frank Galindo, the club’s current president and also medals officer for the Texas Numismatic Association, can be contacted by email at karfra1@netzero.net.

Galindo designed the San Antonio club’s 50th anniversary medal.

Galindo said the medals were produced by Awards Mart in San Antonio. One hundred medals were produced, with the first 70 reserved for club members.

The remaining 30 are now being offered for sale to anyone who wants one.

The club was established in September 1962, at Lackland Air Force Base, known as “The Gateway to the Air Force,” thus the club name. Although the club has not held meetings on the base since 1974, it has continued to meet in the city of San Antonio where Lackland Air Force Base is located.

A special 50th anniversary banquet was held on Sept. 20 to celebrate the milestone. Examples of the medals were presented to club members who attended the banquet. ¦