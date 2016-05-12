How much do you know about the 1933 double eagle?

Shown is one of 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles at the center of the legal battle between the Langbord family and the U.S. Mint. That case represents one of the many interesting twists in the history of the issue.

1. Know the 1933 double eagle like the back of your hand? Prove it

Springboarding off the success of a couple other quizzes, we continue to test our readers' knowledge: we've broken down the story of one of the iconic coins in U.S. history, to see just how much you know.

The 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle is a coin that has been wrapped in mystery for much of its existence.

From a pricey example being owned by Egpytian royalty, to being nearly wiped out of the American marketplace, the coin, possession of which can straddle the line of legality, has a one-of-a-kind history, and we're interested to see who knows it best.

Take our quiz and see what you know!

2. Not the Mercury coin you're thinking of

The Mint of Poland has rolled out some intriguing coins over the years, and its latest Ultra High Relief .999 fine silver dollar is right up there with the most interesting.

This coin honors Mercury (the place, not the god), and it features an actual piece of the planet. Have a look.

3. The 'vivid' dime

Not often does a Roosevelt dime offer as much color as a Proof 68+ Deep Cameo 1951 example that was sold during auctions at the recent CSNS convention.

The terms "vivid" and "dramatic" are used in our latest Market Analysis.

4. Connect with Coin World:

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Thursday at 12:10 p.m. ET:

Gold: $1,268.90

$1,268.90 Silver: $17.070

6. Hot topics

Check out three interesting stories from the last couple of days:

7. Something social