Tennessee state club's show is March 2 to 4

The Tennessee State Numismatic Society’s annual spring convention is scheduled for March 2 to 4 in Chattanooga.

The convention is being held at the Camp Jordan Arena in Chattanooga, located near the Exit 1 ramp of Interstate 75.

A bourse of more than 200 dealers is planned, with dealers offering to buy, sell and trade a wide range of numismatic material.

Free educational activities and exhibits are planned. A Young Numismatists program is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 3.

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Admission is free, but an “Early Bird” badge granting early entry to the bourse can be purchased for $3.

Dealer setup starts at 1 p.m. March 1. Public show hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2 and 3, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4.

For more show details, telephone the bourse chair, Gayle Pike, at 901-327-1703 or 901-210-7669, or email her at pikegk@aol.com. ¦