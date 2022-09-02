Tennessee American Innovation dollar sales close quickly

The Mint’s limited inventory of 2022 American Innovation, Tennessee dollars in bags and rolls is reportedly exhausted.

The U.S. Mint’s inventory of 100-coin bags and 25-coin rolls of circulation quality 2022 American Innovation dollar coins for Tennessee became “currently unavailable” in less than an hour after going on sale Aug. 30.

“Currently unavailable” according to the U.S. Mint’s website, means, “We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. If you provide your email address or cell number using the ‘REMIND ME’ button, you will receive any back-in-stock messages we send related to this product.”

The product options were originally available for ordering through the Mint’s enrollment program in advance of being offered for sale to the public.

The coins were offered from production at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

Rolls of 25 coins from a production facility were offered for $34.50 per roll. The 100-coin Mint-sewn canvas bags were offered at $117.50.

No household-order limits were set for any of the product options.

Rolls from each facility are limited to a maximum release of 7,020 rolls, reflecting 175,500 coins each from Denver and Philadelphia.The 100-coin bags were restricted to a release of 2,790 bags totaling 279,000 coins from each facility. The U.S. Mint in the past for similar products has reposted product availability when orders are canceled by customers for various reasons, or by the Mint because of expired credit cards supplied for order payment.

