$10,000+ is a lot for a coin holder: Week's Most Read
- Published: Dec 1, 2017, 5 AM
It’s that time again, time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Your first look at the Treasury secretary’s signature on new notes: Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin printed his signature rather than writing it in cursive.
4. Box kept under bed for decades yields a pair of 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain cents: An 89-year-old Delaware woman has kept a treasure trove of coins stored in a box under her bed for decades.
3. U.S. silver coin and bar demand anticipated down 33 percent for 2017: By the end of 2017, according to precious metals consultancy Metals Focus, U.S. silver coin and bar demand could have decreased about 33 percent for the year.
2. Mint to offer Proof 2018 American Eagle silver dollar in multiple options: The Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar will be offered in three products in January, including in bulk form.
1. Why did this old leather coin holder sell for $10,800?: As the 2017 coin show and auction calendar winds down, this impressive leather holder topped the $10,000 mark, and here’s why.
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