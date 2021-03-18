US Coins

Tax token club turns 50 years old in 2021

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Mar 18, 2021, 8 AM
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the American Tax Token Society, members received a Missouri 1-mill tax token.

All images courtesy of American Tax Token Society.

A hobby organization that celebrates taxes, or at least exonumia connected to taxes, celebrates a milestone anniversary this year.

In 1971, the American Tax Token Society was created by numismatists who share an interest in collecting Depression-era tokens. This year is the 50th anniversary of the group and to commemorate the occasion, each member of the organization was given a Missouri 1-mill tax token.

Membership is open to anyone interested in collecting or learning about tax tokens. Dues cost $8.50 per year for an electronic version of the group’s quarterly newsletter, while dues are $17 for a printed newsletter. The fee may be paid via Paypal to jnlcalvert@gmail.com or by check payable to Jim Calvert and mailed to 769 Bracken Lane, Nipomo, CA 93444.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Aug 10, 2018, 6 AM

Inside Coin World: New token column debuts

World Coins

Jun 8, 2020, 8 AM

Rare Irish tokens soar in London firm’s auction

Voices

Apr 21, 2015, 6 AM

Tiny tax tokens

Community Comments

Headlines