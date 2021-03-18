Tax token club turns 50 years old in 2021
- Published: Mar 18, 2021, 8 AM
A hobby organization that celebrates taxes, or at least exonumia connected to taxes, celebrates a milestone anniversary this year.
In 1971, the American Tax Token Society was created by numismatists who share an interest in collecting Depression-era tokens. This year is the 50th anniversary of the group and to commemorate the occasion, each member of the organization was given a Missouri 1-mill tax token.
Membership is open to anyone interested in collecting or learning about tax tokens. Dues cost $8.50 per year for an electronic version of the group’s quarterly newsletter, while dues are $17 for a printed newsletter. The fee may be paid via Paypal to jnlcalvert@gmail.com or by check payable to Jim Calvert and mailed to 769 Bracken Lane, Nipomo, CA 93444.
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