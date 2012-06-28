TAMS prepares for annual meeting

The Token and Medal Society will hold its annual board meeting, general membership meeting and banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 8, in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia.

The events are being held a day earlier than usual, based on a 2011 vote of TAMS Board of Directors.

The TAMS Board will meet at 9 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The general membership meeting is set at 1 p.m., with noted medals expert, researcher and auction cataloger David T. Alexander as the guest speaker.

The TAMS banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Banquet Room 13 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown hotel, 1201 Market St. Doors to the banquet open at 6 p.m.

Cost will be $45, and will include the meal, dessert, nonalcoholic beverages (including coffee, tea, iced tea and soft drinks), tax and tip. Seating is limited to 50 people.

To make reservations, telephone TAMS secretary Kathy Freeland at 989-843-5247 or email her at ksfdaf@sbcglobal.net. ¦