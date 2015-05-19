TAMS plans Civil War symposium with CWTS

The following news release was issued by the Token and Medal Society concerning joint programs with the Civil War Token Society Aug. 13 in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association's World's Fair of Money at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. All times are Central Daylight Time:

The Token and Medal Society, together with the Civil War Token Society, is pleased to announce plans for their general membership meetings and symposiums for 2015 at the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill. The schedule for these presentations is below for your viewing pleasure! We would like to encourage all members of TAMS and CWTS to attend these presentations and to encourage others to attend as well.

1:00 TAMS General Membership Meeting

1:15 Paul Cunningham – “29 Minutes of Lincoln”

1:50 Ernie Nagy – “Presidential Campaign Medals as Artifacts of Lincoln's Abolition Transformation"

2:15 Eric Schena – “Civil War Tokens of Virginia”

2:45 Adjourn to Money Talks with Q. David Bowers and Susan Trask

3:00 Presentation by Q. David Bowers and Susan Trask on Civil War Tokens

4:00 CWTS General Membership Meeting