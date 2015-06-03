Blackhawks, Lightning honored with Stanley Cup medal
- Published: Jun 3, 2015, 5 AM
Starting tonight, it's on! #StanleyCup. For more info, http://t.co/7BLBSlE2ob pic.twitter.com/fgzkD3WADc— TheHighlandMint (@TheHighlandMint) June 3, 2015
1. Florida mint issues Stanley Cup commemorative medals
With the Stanley Cup Final set to begin Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, The Highland Mint of Melbourne, FL, has taken it upon itself to create a select series of silver medals honoring their home-state NHL Eastern Conference champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Chicago Blackhawks, the Western Conference champs.
Each year The Highland Mint produces medals, which the private firm labels "coins," for the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL championships.
Read an interview with Highland Mint officials about the Stanley Cup medals.
2. Dillon Gage Metals offering extended hours for precious metal traders
Registered clients will now have continuous access to the physical metals electronic trading platform at any given time world financial markets are open.
Read what other new advantages collectors have.
3. You bought it
Here at Coin World, we enjoy interacting with our social media followers.
Here are a few recent purchases they reported.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:34 a.m. ET Wednesday:
5. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Collectors discover doubled dies on America the Beautiful quarter dollars
6. Something social
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio