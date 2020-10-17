Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter available on Nov. 16

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter dollar is the next to last issue in the 56-coin series.

The United States Mint will offer rolls and bags of circulation-quality 2020 Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter dollars beginning at noon Eastern Time Nov. 16.

Coins from the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints are available in the bags and rolls.

The product options are:

➤ 100-coin bag from any Mint, $36.75.

➤ Two-roll set, Philadelphia, Denver, $34.50.

➤ San Francisco 40-coin roll, $19.75.

➤ Three-roll set, $49.25.

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter dollar, for Kansas, is the 55th of 56 coins authorized in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

