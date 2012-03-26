Swap meet, show on Michigan TAMS schedule

Show information, state exonumia history and an appeal for 2012 dues highlight the March issue of The Junk Box, the official publication of the Michigan Token and Medal Society.

The club will be holding a swap meet March 31 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Foster Center in Lansing, Mich. As well, the Michigan TAMS will be co-hosting the Michigan State Numismatic Society spring show April 25 to 29.

Features in The Junk Box include a story by Richard L. Maki on the 5- and 10-cent store cards of Nels P. Anderson of Newberry, Mich., and Paul Manderscheid’s article on the many different trade tokens of South Range, Mich.

Members are encouraged to pay their annual dues, which cost $12 per year, with junior memberships (17 years and younger) available for $8 per year. Payment should be sent to secretary-treasurer Doug Jennings, 2616 Summerfield Road, Petersburg, MI 49720.

The Junk Box is published three times a year. For more information about the publication or Michigan TAMS, write to editor Paul Manderscheid, P.O. Box 256, Okemos, MI 48805, or email Manderscheid at paulm@libertycoinservice.com. Interested individuals may also write to club president Kathy Freeland, P.O. Box 195, Mayville, MI 48744, club vice president Tom Klunzinger, P.O. Box 585, Okemos, MI 48805 or Jennings at his address listed earlier. ¦