Survey shows rising United States silver jewelry sales in 2014

The following news releases was issued March 24 by The Silver Institute:

Silver jewelry sales in the United States rose in 2014 according to an online survey fielded by “National Jeweler” magazine on behalf of the Silver Institute’s Silver Promotion Service (SPS). The survey affirmed that silver jewelry has become an increasingly important category for many jewelers for the past several years, both in driving sales and providing margin.

Highlights from the survey include the following:

67% of jewelry retailers said that their silver jewelry sales increased in 2014, with an average increase of 17%.

Retailers said that their silver jewelry sales, as a percentage of their overall jewelry sales, were on average 34% of their unit volume and 30% of their dollar volume.

The best maintained margins during the holiday season were as follows:

(Percent rating category as “best”)

Silver Jewelry 43% Diamond Jewelry 31% Bridal Jewelry 19% Gold Jewelry 7% Platinum Jewelry <1%

89% of retailers say they are optimistic that the current silver boom will continue for the next several years.

Retailers reported that female self-purchases provided the best selling opportunity and the 20-40 age group bought the most silver jewelry in 2014.

A copy of the report can be downloaded here: 2014 Silver Jewelry Sales Results Report

Commenting on the survey, which was fielded February 13 through March 2, 2014, Michael Barlerin, Silver Promotion Service Director said, “The SPS and all of the participants in the Savor Silver program were very pleased by the 2014 results. They are further confirmation of the significance of the role that silver jewelry is now playing at retail.”

