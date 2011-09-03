Supplement to Florida tokens book available

A 20-year supplement to the book Florida Tokens by C.R. Clark will soon be available for collectors to purchase, according to a story in the August issue of Tokenews, the quarterly journal published by the Florida Token Society.

The supplement is nearly 400 pages with more than 4,000 new listings. The supplement will be printed in an 8.5-inch by 11-inch format. The information in the supplement “increases the number of known Florida tokens to over 10,000,” according to Clark.

His original book was published in 1990. The author has a few of those books available for sale at $50 plus tax and shipping.

The supplement price is yet undetermined but Clark plans to have the supplement available for sale at the society’s Sept. 17 meeting in Haines City, Fla.

For more information about the meeting or the society, visit its website at www.floridatokensociety.com. ¦