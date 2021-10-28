Superman creators featured on JAHF medal

The obverse depicts the two creators working on a page of comic art; the reverse features the word POW! with a fist punching through the inscription THE JEWISH-AMERICAN HALL OF FAME.

The creators of Superman, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, are featured on the 2021 Jewish-American Hall of Fame medal, which is offered in three versions: bronze, silver and gold-plated silver.

Jewish-American Hall of Fame art medals, issued since 1969, celebrate the community’s heritage and achievements. The series’ latest medal features Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the creators of Superman, the first comic book superhero.

Siegel was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Jewish immigrants who fled their native Lithuania in 1900. Shuster was born in Toronto and moved to Cleveland in 1924.

Siegel and Shuster met in high school, sharing a love of science fiction, adventure fiction and movies. They developed Superman and companion characters such as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, but spent nearly six years in search of a publisher. They sold the rights to DC Comics for just $130. Superman appeared in 1938 in National Periodical Publications Action Comics #1 and was featured in its own title the following year.

The limited-edition high-relief 2-inch 3-ounce medals feature an obverse design by sculptor Eugene Daub and a reverse design by Jewish-American Hall of Fame director Mel Wacks. The obverse depicts the two creators working on a page of comic art; the reverse features the word POW! with a fist punching through the inscription THE JEWISH-AMERICAN HALL OF FAME.

Each medal has a serial number on the edge and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Produced by the Highland Mint, available quantities are limited to 150 bronze ($50), 75 pure silver ($200) and 35 gold-plated pure silver ($250). They can be ordered by email at directorjahf@yahoo.com or by calling 818-225-1348. Coin World readers can receive a 20% discount on ordering. Additional information can be found at www.amuseum.org/jahf.

