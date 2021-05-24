Sundman Lecture speakers sought for World’s Fair of Money

Presenters are invited to submit proposals for the Sundman Lecture Series at the 2021 World’s Fair of Money.

The American Numismatic Association is accepting applications from members to present subjects during the World’s Fair of Money at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, Aug. 10 to 14.

This year’s Sundman Lecture Series presentation topic is “Big, Bold and Beautiful — Coins that have stood out over the ages.” Since the invention of coinage, certain coins have stood out for their beauty, their bold design or their sheer size. This year’s Sundman lecture submissions should be based on the history behind big, bold and beautiful coins.

The deadline for submissions is June 4. Individuals interested in speaking at the symposium should submit a summary, not to exceed 500 words. Each summary should contain an introduction, a brief discussion of the subject, and sources and research method. Electronic submissions are preferred, but not required. Email presentation summaries to ackerman@money.org or mail to: ANA Sundman Lecture Series, c/o Jennifer Ackerman, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Summaries will be reviewed and speakers chosen by a panel based on originality, persuasiveness and relevance to the symposium topic. Papers that emphasize new research and scholarship will be prioritized. Chosen presenters will be notified by June 18.

Proceedings from the symposium will be published on the ANA website (money.org). Presenters must provide an electronic copy and a paper printout of their papers prior to the symposium. Selected presenters will receive a $250 honorarium.

The Sundman Lecture Series will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The presentations are free and open to all attendees.

