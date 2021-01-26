Summer Seminar 2021 canceled

With no library access, travel-wary potential visitors, and a high-cost alternative site, the ANA Board is canceling the 2021 Summer Seminar.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is officially canceling the two-session 2021 Summer Seminar.

The canceled seminar, a yearly opportunity for numismatic learning and camaraderie, was previously scheduled for June 19 through 24 (Session 1) and June 26 through July 1 (Session 2).

Traditionally held on the Colorado College campus adjacent to ANA headquarters, it has generally attracted hundreds of collectors from around the world with its varied selection of week-long courses designed for discovery and continued study.

Colorado College notified the ANA in late 2020 that it would not be hosting events on its campus in 2021 because of COVID-19.

The ANA looked at an alternative location in Colorado Springs, but the $128,000 deficit that would be incurred to host the event there was rejected by the ANA Board of Governors.

The University of Denver (DU) campus also was considered, but previous Summer Seminar students and instructors indicated that without access to the ANA museum and library, Summer Seminar would not be as engaging.

Additionally, feedback from many previous participants indicated they were still uncomfortable with traveling during the pandemic.

ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick notes that the association will offer free virtual courses through its eLearning Academy during the 2021 Summer Seminar dates, June 19 through July 1.

Although the online classes will not replicate the Summer Seminar event, they will give participants a taste of the popular program. Topics will appeal to a broad range of collectors — from beginners to advanced numismatists. Details will be available soon at the ANA website.

COVID-19 also caused the cancelation of the 2020 Summer Seminar, the event’s first cancelation in its 50-plus-year history.

Scholarships awarded for that canceled 2020 Summer Seminar are now anticipated to be honored for the 2022 event.

