Suffrage dollar coin and medal go on sale Aug. 18

A .999 fine silver medal will be available only in a limited-edition coin and medal set, paired with the Proof commemorative silver dollar coin.

At noon Eastern Time Aug. 18, the U.S. Mint will launch sales for the Proof and Uncirculated Women’s Suffrage Centennial commemorative silver dollar and an associated product.

Sales will include a limited-edition Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set, with the medal available only in the set. The set is limited to 10,000.

The United States Mint has not yet released details of pricing or a household order limit on the coin and medal set. It has also provided no pricing for any of the other product options.

A bronze version of the silver medal is to be released in 2021.

In addition to the coin and medal set, the commemorative coin program will also offer the Proof silver dollar individually, as well as single Uncirculated silver dollars.

Both versions of the silver dollar are struck at the Philadelphia Mint, as is the silver medal.

Authorized under provisions of Public Law 116-71, the silver dollar commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, giving women in the United States the right to vote.

The act limits production and release of the silver dollar to a maximum of 400,000 coins combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

Designs

The obverse and reverse of the silver dollar were designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion outside artist Christina L. Hess and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse design features overlapping profiles of three distinct women, each of whom wears a different style of hat, in symbol of the many decades the suffrage movement spanned. The figure in the foreground wears a cloche hat with an art deco pattern and a button with the year of the 19th Amendment’s ratification.

The reverse design illustrates 2020 being dropped into a ballot box having art deco elements in the artistic style of 1920. VOTES FOR WOMEN is inside a circle on the front of the box.

A $10 surcharge will be included in the purchase price of each coin. Net surcharges, after the Mint recoups its production and associated costs, are to be paid to the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, for research and creation of exhibits and programs to highlight the history and impact of women in the United States. The surcharges will also assist in creating exhibitions and programs that recognize diverse perspectives on women’s history and contributions.

The approved medal obverse design was created by AIP artist Beth Zaiken and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

The obverse design, according to the Mint, “features a child’s reaching hand, amid adult women’s hands and arms holding up a heavy weight — a kind of ‘foundation’ of stone. Women’s suffrage was a struggle that continued across generations, with countless hands turned to the task.”

The approved medal reverse design was created by AIP artist Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by Gordon.

The design “honors the Women’s Suffrage Movement by juxtaposing the text of the 19th Amendment, ratified in 1920, with the flag of the United States.”

