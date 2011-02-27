Subscriber must register for digital edition

When Coin World’s new Web site is launched in early March, paid subscribers will be required to register and create an account with a password in order to continue to access the digital edition of Coin World and the digital archives.

“This is an easy and quick process,” said April Winemiller, Coin World’s circulation marketing manager.

“It is necessary due to a change in our file management system,” she explained.

A subscriber account can be set up by clicking on the Digital Edition icon at the top of the home page and following the prompts.

Winemiller noted that checking the box for the system to remember you will make all future log-ins quicker and simpler. ¦