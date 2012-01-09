Sub-Tropical Exposition tokens examined in TOKENEWS

The Sub-Tropical Exposition, held in Jacksonville, Fla., which opened in 1888 and ran for three years, is examined in the November 2011 edition of TOKENEWS, the quarterly publication of the Florida Token Society.

According to the article, metallic tokens commemorating the exposition were issued in conjunction with the event, with some dated 1888 and others dated 1890. No records of their cost or their sales have been found.

