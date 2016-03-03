3 things make this Iowa Statehood half dollar special

Among toned silver coins, bigger is often better, with collectors gravitating toward toned Morgan dollars.

The Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency XVI sale in Las Vegas, held Feb. 18 in conjunction with the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only Show, offered some monster toned Morgan dollars — such as an 1880-S dollar graded MS-66 by PCGS with bold shades of magenta, azure, and turquoise that brought $4,465.

The sale had some impressive half dollars as well. Below is one of three we're featuring in this week's Market Analysis. The firm’s next auction is scheduled for May 19, in New Orleans at Harrah’s hotel and casino.

The Coin:

1946 Iowa Statehood Centennial half dollar, MS-68+, CAC

The Price:

$7,931.25

The Story:

The 1946 Iowa Statehood Centennial commemorative half dollar is an issue that generally is found well-preserved, with most certified surviving examples grading at least MS-65. For example, there are more MS-66 examples than MS-64 coins. In MS-67 and MS-68 the crowd thins, and PCGS has graded just 11 in MS-68+ with no MS-69 examples.

COIN VALUES: What your half dollar is worth

Beyond the immaculate surface preservation, this MS-68+ 1946 Iowa half dollar has a green CAC sticker. Legend wrote, “Strong mint frost booms through rich red-green-gold-orange-violet toning, which we rate a 10 that was imparted by long term storage in the original packaging of issue.”

For comparison, another, less vibrantly toned Iowa half dollar also graded PCGS MS-68+ CAC sold for $2,350 at Heritage’s 2015 Florida United Numismatist auction.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

Connect with Coin World:

Get our free report: How to Invest in Rare Coins