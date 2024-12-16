Striking begins for USMC 2025 commemorative program

Maj. Gen. James Lukeman, left, president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation; Kristie McNally, center, deputy director of the United States Mint; and Gen. Christopher Mahoney, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps.

The West Point Mint is producing the Proof and Uncirculated 2025-W United States Marine Corps 250th Anniversary commemorative gold $5 coins.

Production has begun at the West Point, Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints for the 2025 Proof and Uncirculated United States Marine Corps 250th Anniversary gold $5, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Sales for the lone approved commemorative coin program for 2025 are scheduled to begin from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Jan. 2, online at www.usmint.gov.

The gold coins of both finishes are being produced with the W Mint mark at the West Point Mint. Both silver dollars are being struck with the P Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint.

The Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar is being struck with the S Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint, while the Denver Mint is striking the Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar with the facility’s D Mint mark.

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The U.S. Mint also plans to issue a limited-edition three-coin Proof set containing the 2025 commemoratives.

The United States Marine Corps was founded Nov. 10, 1775, during the American Revolutionary War.

On Dec. 4, 2024, U.S. Mint officials joined with USMC representatives at the Philadelphia Mint for a ceremonial first strike event for the Proof 2025-P USMC 250th Anniversary silver dollar.

Legislation authorizing the Marine Corps anniversary’s commemorative coins — Public Law 118-10, enacted July 23, 2023, with the signature of President Joe Biden — calls for production and issuance of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 clad half dollars.

The U.S. Mint has not announced pricing for the program’s various product options to be offered Jan. 2.

The purchase prices when announced will carry surcharges: for each gold coin a $35 surcharge, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each copper-nickel clad half dollar. Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and distribution costs, are to be paid to the “Secretary to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation for the purposes of supporting the mission of the Marine Corps Heritage Center” in Triangle, Va.

The coin designs approved by Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen reflect the following:

$5 gold coins

The gold $5 coin’s composition is an alloy of 90% gold, 6% silver and 4% copper.

Its approved obverse depicts a Marine Corps color guard, with the inscriptions LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, 1775, and 2025.

Donna Weaver, a contracted U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer and retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, created the obverse design, which is sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

The approved reverse, also by Weaver, sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell, features the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor official emblem of the Marine Corps.

Inscriptions on the reverse are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; E PLURIBUS UNUM; THE FEW, THE PROUD; and FIVE DOLLARS.

Silver dollars

The obverse of the .999 fine silver dollar, by AIP designer Ron Sanders, depicts the flag raising at Iwo Jima during World War II. The inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, 1775, MARINES, and 2025.

U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted Sanders’ obverse design.

The approved silver dollar reverse is the same Weaver design selected for the gold $5 coin’s reverse, but with the denomination as ONE DOLLAR, and is also sculpted by Campbell.

Clad half dollars

The obverse design for the copper-nickel clad half dollar depicts a modern Marine in the foreground and a Continental Marine in the background. The inscriptions are 250 YEARS OF HONOR, COURAGE, AND COMMITMENT, 1775–2025, USMC, LIBERTY, and IN GOD WE TRUST.

AIP designer Emily S. Damstra created the half dollar obverse, and it is sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist David A. Custer.

The common reverse, again, employs Weaver’s Marine Corps emblem design, except with the denomination rendered as HALF DOLLAR.

The copper-nickel clad coin’s overall composition is 8.33% nickel with the balance in copper. Outer layers of 75% copper and 25% nickel are bonded to a core of pure copper.

Second commems

The 2025 commemorative program honoring the U.S. Marine Corps is the second authorized by congress to feature the USMC in the 21st century.

In 2005, the U.S. Mint was presented with legislation authorizing production and release of up to 400,000 combined Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars to mark the Corps’ 230th anniversary.

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