'Strange' type set featured in October NENA News

Show exhibit award winners and assembling a “strange” type set are featured topics of the October 2011 issue of NENA News, the official quarterly publication of the New England Numismatic Association.

In “Simply the Strangest Type Set Ever?” Mark Benvenuto writes about how to assemble a type set consisting of such coins as the U.S. half cent, 2-cent coin, silver and copper-nickel 3-cent coins, and Seated Liberty 20-cent piece.

The October issue also reports on winning exhibits at the July 2011 New England Coin and Currency Expo. It also provides club meeting times and locations and dates for future coin shows in the region.

NENA News is mailed to all members of the association. For information about NENA or the publication, write to P.O. Box 2061, Woburn, MA 01888, or email NenaNews@Nenacoin.org. ¦