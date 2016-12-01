US Coins

Stone Mountain half brings 10 times the normal price

Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosted the official auctions of the Whitman Expo in Baltimore, Nov. 3 to 6. Among the standouts were several high grade 20th century silver coins with beautiful rainbow toning.

A coin that has magnificent rich color can sell for many multiples of what a similarly graded untoned coin might bring. Collectors especially covet deep, rich jewel tones that lend an almost cloisonne effect to a coin’s surface. The presence of gorgeous color can give an otherwise common coin a “wow factor” that collectors will happily open their wallets for.

Here is one of three toned silver coins we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis. 

The Lot:

1925 Stone Mountain Memorial Commemorative Half Dollar, PCGS MS-66, CAC sticker

The Price:

$3,055

The Story:

The 1925 Stone Mountain commemorative half dollar designed by Gutzon Borglum is one of the more common halves in the classic commemorative series of 1892 to 1954. A typical example certified MS-66 by PCGS or Numismatic Guaranty Corp. might sell for $250 to $300 at auction.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

Examples with beautiful toning can sell for multiples of a brilliant representative. The Baltimore auction included this 1925 Stone Mountain half dollar graded MS-66 by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that realized $3,055.

As Stack’s Bowers writes with florid language, “The fields bloom with rich crimson and amber hues, haloing Lee and Jackson as they glow in an aura of champagne and azure luster. A similarly incandescent display emblazons the reverse, on which the eagle imitates a Phoenix, rising from the magenta and tangerine flames of an untold Civil War skirmish erupting in the fields.”

Keep reading this Market Analysis of toned silver coins:

Toned Franklin half dollarRich toning brings out the best in a high-grade 1954 Franklin half dollar: While many debate the attractiveness of John R. Sinnock’s Franklin half dollar, the design is perhaps showcased at its most effective on richly toned examples.

Toned Roosevelt dimeVivid rainbow toning gives high-mintage 1955-S Roosevelt dime a significant price bump: With a mintage of 18,510,000, the issue is common, and even in MS-67 certified examples sell for $50 or so. This one sold for more than $1,600.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Sep 8, 2016, 10 AM

Toning on 1921 Peace dollar a pleasant surprise

US Coins

Mar 7, 2015, 4 AM

Unusually toned Flowing Hair half dollar sells for just over 3k

US Coins

Oct 6, 2016, 7 AM

This rare Kennedy half is missing something notable

Community Comments

Headlines