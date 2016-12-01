A closer look at both sides of the richly toned 1925 Stone Mountain commemorative half dollar graded MS-66 with CAC sticker that sold for $3,055.

A richly toned 1925 Stone Mountain commemorative half dollar graded MS-66 with CAC sticker sold for $3,055, roughly 10 times what a typical example might bring.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosted the official auctions of the Whitman Expo in Baltimore, Nov. 3 to 6. Among the standouts were several high grade 20th century silver coins with beautiful rainbow toning.

A coin that has magnificent rich color can sell for many multiples of what a similarly graded untoned coin might bring. Collectors especially covet deep, rich jewel tones that lend an almost cloisonne effect to a coin’s surface. The presence of gorgeous color can give an otherwise common coin a “wow factor” that collectors will happily open their wallets for.

Here is one of three toned silver coins we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis.

The Lot:

1925 Stone Mountain Memorial Commemorative Half Dollar, PCGS MS-66, CAC sticker

The Price:

$3,055

The Story:

The 1925 Stone Mountain commemorative half dollar designed by Gutzon Borglum is one of the more common halves in the classic commemorative series of 1892 to 1954. A typical example certified MS-66 by PCGS or Numismatic Guaranty Corp. might sell for $250 to $300 at auction.

Examples with beautiful toning can sell for multiples of a brilliant representative. The Baltimore auction included this 1925 Stone Mountain half dollar graded MS-66 by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that realized $3,055.

As Stack’s Bowers writes with florid language, “The fields bloom with rich crimson and amber hues, haloing Lee and Jackson as they glow in an aura of champagne and azure luster. A similarly incandescent display emblazons the reverse, on which the eagle imitates a Phoenix, rising from the magenta and tangerine flames of an untold Civil War skirmish erupting in the fields.”

