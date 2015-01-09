US Coins
Tweeting the FUN: Roach updates from 2015's first big coin show
- Published: Jan 9, 2015, 5 AM
Coin World Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach has been busy this week down in Orlando, where the Florida United Numismatists show is in full swing, but not too busy to keep his Twitter followers up to date on 2015's first major numismatic event.
Track his tweets in the feed below. (And be sure to follow @RoachDotSteve and @CoinWorld for all of our updates.)
