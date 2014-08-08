1974-S Eisenhower dollar with CAC's gold sticker sold

The following post is pulled from Coin World editor Steve Roach’s Market Analysis column in the Aug. 18 issue.

If green Certified Acceptance Corp. stickers indicate that a certified coin is nice for the grade, what does a gold CAC sticker mean? Last year CAC founder John Albanese described the coveted gold sticker as identifying a coin that could easily receive a green CAC sticker at the next highest grade level.



Only around 2 percent of the coins that CAC has examined have received a CAC gold sticker, and they’re valued by collectors.



Here are three examples, sold at recent auctions, that teach different lessons about valuing CAC gold-stickered coins.



The coin: 1974-S Eisenhower dollar, MS-66, CAC (gold)



The price: $286



The story: Few coins are as much of a wild-card as this 40 percent silver 1974-S Eisenhower dollar in an old “doily” style PCGS holder, graded MS-66 with a gold CAC sticker. It sold for a strong $286 at a May 25 GreatCollections.com auction.



The Eisenhower silver-copper clad dollar was produced for collectors, so it “comes nice,” with PCGS certifying nearly 8,000 examples at or above the MS-66 level.



Normal certified MS-66 examples bring $25 to $30 at auction. An average MS-67 example sold for $40 at a June Heritage auction while MS-68 examples, of which PCGS has graded nearly 1,000, sell at the $170 to $200 level typically.



The demand for the present coin came from several different areas. First, Eisenhower dollar collectors are enthusiastic in their pursuit, and the type is infrequently found in this style holder, which pre-dates the popularity of certified modern coins. Second, CAC gold stickers are infrequently seen on Eisenhower dollars.



Especially when one considers that the present coin sold for substantially more than even an MS-68 example, one has to surmise that the rarity of the holder, rather than the coin itself, is the reason. Only three MS-69 examples of the issue have been graded by PCGS and one of these sold for $7,475 at a January 2012 Heritage auction.

