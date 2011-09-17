Status of Presidential dollars?

Presidential dollars will continue to be struck by the U.S. Mint unless Congress changes existing law. Shown is the most recent Presidential dollar issued, honoring Rutherford B. Hayes, the 19th U.S. president.

Are there plans for 2013 Presidential dollar coins? If so, will there will be photos available in Coin World? Will there be any more small dollars minted? I’m curious because of all the news lately of the anti-

Presidential dollar legislation being considered.

Steve Katekovich

Aliquippa, Pa.

Unless Congress approves legislation that alters or eliminates the program, Presidential dollars will continue to be struck by the U.S. Mint as mandated by the Presidential Dollar Coin Act of 2005.

As reported in recent issues of Coin World, rumblings have grown regarding the buildup of unused Presidential dollars and some in Congress are calling for the program to be ended. As of yet, however, Congress has taken no definitive action. If and when that happens, Coin World will report on it.

If 2013 Presidential dollars are struck as scheduled, these coins will feature Presidents William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson.

As for photos of the 2013 Presidential dollars, Coin World attempts to display all proposed designs, space permitting, when the images are released by the U.S. Mint. This typically occurs when the finalist designs are submitted by the Mint to the Citizens Coin Advisory Committee and the Commission of Fine Arts.

The CCAC and the CFA make recommendations based on the designs the Mint submits to them. The recommendations of the two entities are then passed on to the Treasury secretary, who is charged with making the final decision on what designs will be used.

So far, no designs have been publicly shown or decisions publicly announced regarding the 2013 Presidential dollar designs.

This same design review process is also used for the designs of Sacagawea, Native American dollars, First Spouse gold $10 bullion coins and U.S. commemorative coinage, among others.

I have a U.S. Mint 2011 Silver Proof set. The Sacagawea, Native American dollar in the set has no date or Mint mark. Did the Mint make a change or is this an error coin?

Eugene Russell

Address withheld

The date, Mint mark and the legend e pluribus unum should appear on the edges of all Sacagawea, Native American dollars from 2009 to present. Though it is possible that the incused edge lettering was omitted through U.S. Mint error, these instances are rare. The 2000 to 2008 Sacagawea dollars do not have edge inscriptions.

