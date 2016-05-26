Exceptional 'Walkers' on offer at LBE

This 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar, graded MS-66 by NGC, is one of several?exceptional?Walkers that McClure likely selected near the time of issue.

The Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Collectible Expo is set for California’s Long Beach convention center from June 9 to 11.

Anchoring the Heritage Auctions official show auctions will be the Rev. Dr. James Gore King McClure Collection of U.S. and world coins, medals and tokens, which Heritage describes as “a pristine, fresh-to-market grouping of more than 3,000 coins collected between the 1860s and the 1930s.”

Two standouts from the McClure consignment are both Walking Liberty half dollars from 1921. The McClure Collection’s 1921-D half dollar is graded Mint State 65+ by NGC with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker while his 1921-S coin is graded NGC MS-66. A fascinating 1895 Morgan dollar also highlights the collection.

The sale’s 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar is among the finest known, and Heritage estimates that, when taking into account a likely number of resubmissions of the same coin to grading services, possibly fewer than 200 Mint State coins are certified, with most grading MS-63 and MS-64.

On the McClure example, Heritage writes, “The present NGC coin is only the third Premium Gem 1921-S half dollar known, and it is the first piece certified this fine in more than two decades,” before warning potential bidders, “With both of the others MS66 coins long off the market, this is a remarkable opportunity for the collector to acquire this never-before-offered top-grade Registry coin.”

McClure’s 1921 Walking Liberty half dollar, though less rare in Gem Mint State grades, is graded MS-65 by NGC and the three 1921 half dollars in the McClure collection are well-matched coins that were likely taken out of circulation near their time of minting.