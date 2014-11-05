1930-S Standing Liberty among solid Gardner coins, good for grade

The following post is pulled from Coin World editor Steve Roach’s Market Analysis column in the Nov. 17 issue.

Heritage’s second auction of the Eugene H. Gardner Collection of U.S. Coins took place in New York City on Oct. 27 and totaled nearly $14 million. The first auction of his collection earlier this year brought nearly $20 million and there are two more auctions to go.



Gardner’s goal in pacing the sales was to allow bidders the chance to buy coins for their specialty without “breaking the bank” as might happen if a series was presented in its entirety in a single sale.



Here is one of three Coin World profiles of Standing Liberty quarter dollars from Gardner II that found new homes.



The coin: 1930-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, MS-66 Full Head



The price: $2,350



The story: Beyond rarities, the Gardner collection is full of solid coins that are nice for the grade, making them well-suited for type collections. This 1930-S Standing Liberty quarter, from the last year of issue for the type, is from an issue that was well-produced and “comes nice.” Graded by Professional Coin Grading Service as MS-66 Full Head, with CAC label, it sold for $2,350.



The coin presents particularly well in images, and Heritage describes the surface as follows: “Soft shades of light golden color engulf this heavily frosted, beautifully preserved Premium Gem, with a diagonal ribbon of lavender and ice-blue stretching across each side.”



Bidders agreed that the piece had exceptional eye appeal for the grade and it sold for $2,350. For comparison, Heritage sold two other examples of this issue in this grade recently, both certified by PCGS and with a CAC sticker, for much less. On April 27, 2014, one brought $1,292.50 and a month earlier a different one sold for $1,380.63.

Read more of the "Gardner's Standing Liberties" analysis:

Low-mintage 1927-S quarter tops $175,000 at auction

1917 Standing Liberty quarter formerly thought to be a Proof brings 'impressive price'

