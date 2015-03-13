1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter a doubled die and overdate

While many die varieties are esoteric and in the realm of error and varieties specialists, others are popularly collected within a series. These typically combine a variety that is visible to the unaided eye and is available in sufficient quantities to meet mainstream collector demand.



Below is one of three "mainstream" varieties that Coin World is profiling in its latest Market Analysis, and that each teach a lesson.



The coin

1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, VG-10, CAC



The price

$2,350



The story



The 1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar is a key to the series and is a doubled die that is also an overdate — two hubs were used to create the die, one dated 1917 and the other dated 1918 — that is visible to the unaided eye. In lower circulated grades it is rare, largely because the date is a high point and wears off quickly.



As such, an example grading Very Good 10 is unusual, as is one in this grade with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade.



This one, certified by PCGS, sold for $2,350 at a Feb. 3, 2014, auction.

