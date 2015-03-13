1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter a doubled die and overdate
- Published: Mar 13, 2015, 2 AM
While many die varieties are esoteric and in the realm of error and varieties specialists, others are popularly collected within a series. These typically combine a variety that is visible to the unaided eye and is available in sufficient quantities to meet mainstream collector demand.
Below is one of three "mainstream" varieties that Coin World is profiling in its latest Market Analysis, and that each teach a lesson.
The coin
1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, VG-10, CAC
The price
$2,350
The story
The 1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar is a key to the series and is a doubled die that is also an overdate — two hubs were used to create the die, one dated 1917 and the other dated 1918 — that is visible to the unaided eye. In lower circulated grades it is rare, largely because the date is a high point and wears off quickly.
As such, an example grading Very Good 10 is unusual, as is one in this grade with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade.
This one, certified by PCGS, sold for $2,350 at a Feb. 3, 2014, auction.
Keep reading this Market Analysis:
Acid-treated 1916 Indian Head 5¢ coin a 'mainstream' series die variety with valuing challenge
1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent among the most famous, dramatic doubled dies
More from CoinWorld.com:
Gold prospector willing to part with 87-ounce nugget find for a price
Coins from Alexander the Great era among treasures found in Israel cave
Three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set goes on sale May 4 from U.S. Mint
CCAC makes its Mark Twain commemorative design recommendations
Commemorative coins honoring Mark Twain long overdue
Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles