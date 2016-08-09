Collectors will have the opportunity to begin placing orders at noon Eastern Time Sept. 8 for the 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollars.

We now know just how many 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollars the U.S. Mint plans to make available.

The maximum mintage for the highly anticipated coin, which is the second of three gold coins being issued this year in honor of the classic issues of 1916, will be 100,000 coins. That's 25,000 fewer than the maximum set for the 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dime, the first of the centennial coins that was issued in April.

There will be a household ordering limit of one coin, which is important to collectors. Many U.S. Mint customers were angered by the 10-coin household limit put on the gold Winged Liberty Head dime, as the product quickly became unavailable when customers—which could be individuals purchasing for themselves, or on behalf of a dealer—maxed out their limits to buy in bulk.

Connect with Coin World:

Coin World managing editor William T. Gibbs wrote about this issue in April after the dime's release:

"The Mint’s sale of the 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dime unfolded like many of its long-awaited and hotly anticipated products," Gibbs wrote. "The coin went on sale at noon Eastern Time, was switched from 'available' to 'back order' status about 20 minutes later, and then to 'currently unavailable' about 40 minutes into the sale.

"The speed at which the coin sold out was made possible in part by the 10-coin household limit. That bar was too high, collectors have told us, adding that the limit made it easier for retailers to snap up sizeable quantities of the coins."

It looks like the Mint heard the concerns of its customers and adjusted accordingly.

Here's exactly how the Standing Liberty gold quarter information was presented in a recent U.S. Mint press release:

2016 Standing Liberty Quarter Centennial Gold Coin

On Sale Date -September 8, 2016 at Noon ET

Household Order Limit – 1

Mintage Limit - 100,000

Pricing - Pricing for the 2016 Standing Liberty Quarter Centennial Gold is in accordance with the United States Mint pricing schedule for gold coins. These products are priced according to the range in which they appear on the United States Mint Gold Coin Pricing Grid.

Design:

Coin Designer: Hermon A. MacNeil (1866 – 1947)

Obverse: Depicts Liberty, holding a shield and olive branch as she steps through an opening in a wall bearing thirteen stars.

Reverse: Depicts an eagle in flight flanked by thirteen stars.

Coin Specifications

Denomination – Quarter

Finish – Business Strike

Composition – 99.99% Gold

Content – .9999 Fine Gold (7.776 grams)

Diameter – 0.866 inch (22.00 mm)

Weight – 0.2500 troy oz. (7.776 grams)

Thickness – 0.064 inch (1.63 mm)

Edge – Reeded

Mint – West Point

Mint Mark – W

Packaging: Each coin is encapsulated and placed in a custom designed, black matte, wood presentation case, and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Shipping: In stock items will be available immediately. Please allow approximately 1-2 weeks for shipping of in-stock products.