The 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollars will go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Sept. 8.

Mint officials have not yet disclosed the maximum mintage nor household ordering restrictions. Pricing will be announced the week the coins go on sale.

The coin is a .9999 fine quarter-ounce gold version of the .900 fine Standing Liberty quarter dollar designed by sculptor Hermon A. MacNeil and first struck in 1916. The obverse design on the gold version is the Bare Breast subtype as introduced 100 years ago. MacNeil’s original design was changed in 1917, with chain mail added to cover Liberty’s exposed right breast.

The Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar is the second of three planned 2016-W gold coins to mark the 100th anniversaries of the introduction in 1916, in silver, of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head dime, MacNeil’s Standing Liberty quarter dollar, and Weinman’s Walking Liberty half dollar.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.