Stack's Bowers vends gold through ATM machine

Stack’s Bowers Galleries on April 26 unveiled its first “GOLD to go” ATM machine at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The machine dispenses gold and silver bullion products, including coins and ingots.

According to the auction firm, a division of Spectrum Group International Inc., the hotel and casino is the second location in North America with a permanent installation of a GOLD to go ATM, with the first located at the Golden Nugget’s Las Vegas property in Nevada.

The GOLD to go ATM updates its prices every 60 seconds based on current precious metals spot prices. Stack’s Bowers Galleries will offer a variety of gold and silver bar and coin products, with weights ranging from 5 grams to 1 troy ounce, according to the firm. Every product is quality certified and produced by recognized manufacturers and world mints, and each item is dispensed in a premium and elegant gift box, according to Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

More than 30 GOLD to go ATM machines currently operate worldwide, including 21 in Germany, and others in the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will continue the North America expansion of GOLD to go ATM machines with the continent’s third machine launching the first week of July, during the reopening of the firm’s historic rare coin showroom in the heart of New York City, located on West 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

For more information about Stack’s Bowers Galleries, call 800-458-4646 or visit www.stacksbowers.com. For media inquiries, contact Kris Briggs, marketing manager. ¦