The buyer's premium for bidding on all platforms for Stack's Bowers Galleries sales will be standardized at 20 percent effective Aug. 14.

Stack's Bowers Galleries news release concerning buyer's premiums added to the closing hammer price of each lot won in its auctions:

Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces that effective after the close of their ANA [American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money] Auction [which is being held Aug. 1 to 4, 7 and 8], their buyer’s premium will be standardized to 20% across all auction formats – live, Internet and sealed bid, in the United States and overseas. The change will be effective on August 14beginning with the firm’s Hong Kong Showcase Auction.

“Our new buyer’s premium remains one of the lowest of all major collectibles and now provides our clients simplicity and uniformity when participating in our auctions regardless of the auction location, format or bid source,” stated Brian Kendrella, president. “Furthermore, we continue to offer the most outstanding numismatic material in the marketplace with an unmatched customer experience both in person and online through our popular web or award winning mobile programs.”

For further information, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries via email at info@stacksbowers.com.