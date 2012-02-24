Stack's Bowers seeks ANA auction consignments

Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio are actively soliciting consignments for auctions in August.

Stack’s Bowers has set consignment deadlines for items to be included in the official auction for the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia, as well as the pre-show jointly organized by the ANA and the Professional Numismatists Guild.

World and ancient coin lots must be consigned by May 14 to make the auction, and the deadline for U.S. lots is June 8.

Lot viewing for the sales will be held in Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia, with select highlights on display at coin shows around the country, according to the firm.

For more information, write to Stack’s Bowers at 1063 McGaw Ave., Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614, call it at 800-458-4646, email the business at Info@StacksBowers.com or visit its website, www.stacksbowers.com. ¦