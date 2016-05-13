Q. David Bowers previews Pogue IV auction highlight

An MS-64 1825/4 Capped Head Left half eagle is one of the top lots at the upcoming D. Brent Pogue Collection IV auction.

An MS-64 1825/4 Capped Head Left half eagle is one of the top lots at the upcoming D. Brent Pogue Collection IV auction.

1. Previewing next Pogue

The next D. Brent Pogue Collection auction is coming up on May 24, and Stack's Bowers co-founder Q. David Bowers highlighted one of the big rarities for sale — an MS-64 1825/4 Capped Head Left half eagle — in a recent blog post on StacksBowers.com.

"The D. Brent Pogue Collection is laden with 'finest of the fine, rarest of the rare coins,' " Bowers writes. "Here is another, and what a spectacular showpiece it is. Graded MS-64, sharp, lustrous, and beautiful, this half eagle is the finest known by far."

Acording to Bowers, half eagles dated between 1815 to early 1834 "comprise the most rarity-laden era of any American numismatic specialty." Every date is rare in any grade, he writes, with some obviously standing out among the crowd.

Just how rare is the coin for sale on May 24? Read Bowers' full post to find out.

2. A fake Morgan first

A “contemporary counterfeit” 1894-O Morgan dollar struck with a reverse hub type not employed at the New Orleans Mint until 1900 has been identified by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

The coin is the first contemporary counterfeit 1894-O Morgan dollar ever reported.

3. Canadian "nickel" in danger?

Four years after Canada’s cent was demonetized, a private-sector report indicates the nation’s circulating coinage should continue to change, and the 5-cent coin is now under fire.

Here's why.

7. Something social